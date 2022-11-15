PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Down 19.3% in October

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,238,000 after purchasing an additional 558,321 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,578,000 after purchasing an additional 831,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 2.6 %

PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,435. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

