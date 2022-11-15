PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PWSC. Barclays lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of PWSC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. 434,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,019. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -100.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

