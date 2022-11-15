PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$30.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.3 %

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,218. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.