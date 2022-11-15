Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$121.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on PD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PD stock opened at C$111.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$37.90 and a 12 month high of C$116.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.55.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.