Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Update

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PLPC traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $84.30. 9,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,613. The stock has a market cap of $414.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Preformed Line Products

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $35,981,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

