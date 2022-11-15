Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
Shares of PRRFY remained flat at $7.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $8.28.
About Premier Foods
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier Foods (PRRFY)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.