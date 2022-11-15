Prom (PROM) Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Prom has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00025490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $70.99 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,930.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010024 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00048132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00043113 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021693 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00243968 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

