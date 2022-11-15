ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $9.19

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.89. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 501,540 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.