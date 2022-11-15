ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,332,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 166,859,109 shares.The stock last traded at $23.67 and had previously closed at $22.07.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

