ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €8.80 by UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.80 ($9.07) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.62) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.70) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.91 ($6.09) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €8.64 ($8.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a 52-week high of €15.55 ($16.03). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

