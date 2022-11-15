Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. Snowflake accounts for 4.7% of Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 5.0 %

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.75. The company had a trading volume of 56,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,805. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

