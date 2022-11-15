Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Short Interest Update

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 8,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRU traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

