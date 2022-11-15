Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

