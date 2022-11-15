PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Short Interest Update

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance
Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 598. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile
