PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Short Interest Update

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 598. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

