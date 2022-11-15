PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

PUBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $38,971.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $182,047.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,966. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 47.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

