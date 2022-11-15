PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,151 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $22,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $21,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after buying an additional 325,631 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 133.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 253,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $5,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $828.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.79.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $103,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,860 shares of company stock worth $1,810,966 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

