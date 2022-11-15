Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the October 15th total of 138,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. 127,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PXS shares. Univest Sec lifted their price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

