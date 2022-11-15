Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QRVO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

QRVO stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.72. 50,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.57.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 17.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

