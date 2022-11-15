QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.1% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.44. 266,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,348,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average of $131.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

