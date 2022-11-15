Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,576 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Qualys Trading Up 1.9 %

QLYS traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after buying an additional 232,244 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Qualys by 71.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,790,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 316.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 141,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth $12,672,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

