Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,576 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Qualys Trading Up 1.9 %

QLYS traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualys Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after buying an additional 232,244 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Qualys by 71.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,790,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 316.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 141,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth $12,672,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.