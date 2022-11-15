Quantfury Token (QTF) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $92.64 million and approximately $39,646.81 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.26 or 0.00055119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00583036 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,100.21 or 0.30364036 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.21319562 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $159,082.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

