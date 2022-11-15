Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.21. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 193,221 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 27.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 42.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,253,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 69,721 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

