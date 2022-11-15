R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Cut to $10.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.36.

RCM traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86.

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,240,000 shares of company stock worth $312,446,400 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 130.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in R1 RCM by 85.7% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 628,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

