Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $287.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 167,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 90,092 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 69,213 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

