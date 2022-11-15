Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) is Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P.’s Largest Position

Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. trimmed its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,609,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Ramaco Resources accounts for 88.9% of Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. owned about 12.67% of Ramaco Resources worth $73,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 51.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 181,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of METC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.46). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

