Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,970.0 days.

Randstad Price Performance

RANJF stock remained flat at $56.45 during trading on Monday. Randstad has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $73.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.