Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Update

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,900 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 322,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rani Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $853,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $853,881.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 25,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $158,993.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,247,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,113,529.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $848,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,235. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

RANI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

