Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Up to $29.30

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.30, but opened at $31.83. Rapid7 shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 1,335 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,883 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,229,000 after acquiring an additional 99,953 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Rapid7 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,611,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.