Raymond James Lowers Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $3.50

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s previous close.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.95.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.44. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.54 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,231,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,231,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

