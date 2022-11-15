Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,623. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.85.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

