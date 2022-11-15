RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Increased to $293.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBC. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.14.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $244.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.59 and its 200-day moving average is $213.29. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (RBC)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.