RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Increased to $293.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCGet Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBC. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $244.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.59 and its 200-day moving average is $213.29. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,393,653.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $3,291,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,583.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,393,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,401 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

