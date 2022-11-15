RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Increased to $293.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBC. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $244.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.59 and its 200-day moving average is $213.29. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,393,653.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $3,291,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,583.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,393,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,401 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.