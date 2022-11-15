Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA):

11/7/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.70 ($7.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.55 ($8.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/31/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.50 ($8.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.80 ($8.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.75 ($4.90) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/24/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.50 ($8.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/19/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.70 ($7.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/4/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.75 ($4.90) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/23/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.75 ($4.90) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shares of LHA traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €7.30 ($7.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,865,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.40) and a 1-year high of €7.92 ($8.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.34.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

