Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Edgio (EGIO)

11/11/2022 – Edgio had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Edgio was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/10/2022 – Edgio was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGIO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 14,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,643. Edgio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

