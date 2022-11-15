Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.20

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Red Hill Iron Limited engages in the exploration for and development of iron ore, and precious and base/battery metals in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Pannawonica iron ore project; and the RHIOJV tenements covering an area of approximately 1,600 square kilometre in the West Pilbara.

