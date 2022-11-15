Regional REIT Limited (RGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.65 on January 12th

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

RGL stock opened at GBX 63.90 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £329.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.68. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.