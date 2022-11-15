Request (REQ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million

Request (REQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $82.21 million and $1.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,857.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042542 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021848 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00241688 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08209701 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $1,900,008.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

