Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 15th (ABF, BA, BLU, BRSD, BTA, CRPR, DOM, EFR, HAT, IDS)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 15th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($10.58) price target on the stock.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.59) price target on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 335 ($3.94) target price on the stock.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. Noble Financial currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

null (LON:IDS) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($20.56) price target on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beaufort Securities. The firm currently has a GBX 750 ($8.81) price target on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.05) price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,576 ($18.52) target price on the stock.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.64) target price on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.