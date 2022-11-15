Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 15th (ABF, BA, BLU, BRSD, BTA, CRPR, DOM, EFR, HAT, IDS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 15th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Get Associated British Foods plc alerts:

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($10.58) price target on the stock.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.59) price target on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 335 ($3.94) target price on the stock.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. Noble Financial currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

null (LON:IDS) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($20.56) price target on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beaufort Securities. The firm currently has a GBX 750 ($8.81) price target on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.05) price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,576 ($18.52) target price on the stock.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.64) target price on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.