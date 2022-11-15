Reviewing Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) & Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cabaletta Bio and Aligos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aligos Therapeutics 0 5 0 0 2.00

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.16%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 437.38%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -47.94% -44.89% Aligos Therapeutics -1,041.95% -75.01% -56.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

68.7% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Aligos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$46.29 million ($1.78) -1.75 Aligos Therapeutics $4.36 million 10.51 -$128.33 million ($2.64) -0.41

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aligos Therapeutics. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Aligos Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company also develops ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to prevent HBsAg translation and secretion; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 1a/1b for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis(NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. It has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.