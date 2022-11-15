RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Large Volume Increase

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 644,954 shares.The stock last traded at $294.50 and had previously closed at $285.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.21.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,733.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,187 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in RH by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in RH by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.