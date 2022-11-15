Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at 1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.19. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of 0.98 and a twelve month high of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06.

In other Rigetti Computing news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 30,820 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 123,588.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,033,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,144,515.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rigetti Computing news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 116,800 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 468,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,547,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,284,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 30,820 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 123,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,033,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately 4,144,515.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 528,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,704 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

