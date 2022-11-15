RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $40.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. 2,517,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,269. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $268.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,946 shares of company stock valued at $515,189. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

