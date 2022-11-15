RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Shares Up 0.1%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.28. 55,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 61,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

RIV Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

