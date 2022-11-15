Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.57. 97,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,419,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 609,508 shares of company stock worth $25,337,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,516,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,337,000 after purchasing an additional 549,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at $4,099,000. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.9% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,248,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

