Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 936,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Rogers Stock Performance
Rogers stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.18. 12,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.07. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $99.80 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rogers news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers (ROG)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.