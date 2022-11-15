Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 936,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rogers Stock Performance

Rogers stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.18. 12,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.07. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $99.80 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rogers news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

