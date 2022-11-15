Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.36. The company had a trading volume of 66,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.