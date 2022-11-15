Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.22. 143,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,631. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

