Roundview Capital LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,267,000 after buying an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after acquiring an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $178.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

