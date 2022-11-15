Roundview Capital LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 73.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 120,033 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 107.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 11.7% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 7.0% during the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 80,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NYSE:HHC traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,449. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

