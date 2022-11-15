Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 976 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. 818,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

