Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,952 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. 141,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,849. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24.

